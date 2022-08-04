Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $92.68 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

