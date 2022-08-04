Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.52 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4,837.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.59 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.