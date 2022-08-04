General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE GD opened at $230.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average is $225.87. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

