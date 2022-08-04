Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $370.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.45. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.