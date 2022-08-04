Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,826 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in American International Group by 5,873.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,003,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

