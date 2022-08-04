Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.15 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.1 %

LAMR opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.35%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

