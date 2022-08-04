Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,614 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $241.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

