American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AFG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $129.10 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.71 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

