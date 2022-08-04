Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.53 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,671.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 50,063 shares during the period. Trilantic Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3,014.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.06.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

