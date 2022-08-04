Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $164.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.56. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

