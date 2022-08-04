Texas Permanent School Fund Has $7.05 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,920 shares of company stock worth $6,188,811 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.60.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.