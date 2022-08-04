Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 412,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $271.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.20 and a twelve month high of $379.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.