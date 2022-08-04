Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

