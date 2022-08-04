Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,657 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

