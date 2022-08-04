New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $342,566.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.4 %

EXEL stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

