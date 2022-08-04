New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,573 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $22,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

