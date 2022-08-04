Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $4,732,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $2,616,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $11,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.1 %

SAIC opened at $94.57 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

