Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $22,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

