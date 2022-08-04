Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Up 8.5% Following Earnings Beat

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $230.83 and last traded at $230.70. Approximately 3,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 489,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.56.

The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,155. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,629.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after buying an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.32.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

