Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 14,521 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $15,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 25.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of TELUS by 3.2% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.08%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

