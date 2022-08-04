Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,273 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 19.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 25.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP opened at $162.90 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.65. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

