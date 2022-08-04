JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Weak Earnings

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 151,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,727,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 6.8 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,671,000 after buying an additional 379,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.8% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,030,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,055,000 after buying an additional 647,816 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

