Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 403,269 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 3,544.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of AIMC opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 145.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

