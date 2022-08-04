Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 403,269 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 3,544.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance
Shares of AIMC opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 145.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.
Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 128.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Altra Industrial Motion Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)
- Is Roku A Buy Ahead of Earnings
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.