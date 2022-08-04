PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells $47,978.87 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.70. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PriceSmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,963,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,606,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in PriceSmart by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PriceSmart by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

