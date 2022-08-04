G Doug Iiekking Sells 1,086 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $76,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USNA stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.49 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.