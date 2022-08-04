Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 144,185 Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 144,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $728,134.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,389,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,373.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 948,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.