Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) CFO Terrance P. Coyne Sells 30,000 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,073 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $43,909,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $35,870,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

