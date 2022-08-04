Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 120,298 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,146,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,500,354.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OWL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 622,451 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

