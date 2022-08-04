Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Insider Andrew Seaton Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Seaton bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$750,000.00 ($528,169.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. The company primarily focuses on the West Erregulla project located in the Perth Basin. Strike Energy Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

