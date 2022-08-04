Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb Sells 7,000 Shares

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,842,520.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$116.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$116.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$110.98. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$83.32 and a 1 year high of C$123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.0599998 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on L. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.78.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

