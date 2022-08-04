Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Director Kira Makagon Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CALX stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

