Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 10,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,332,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock opened at $136.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,120,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,915,000 after acquiring an additional 618,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,548,000 after acquiring an additional 37,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

