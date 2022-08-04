Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 33,472 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 33,472 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,872,758.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,404,926.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 552.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 594.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

