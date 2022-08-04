CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Chris Spurio Sells 32,023 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after purchasing an additional 315,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

