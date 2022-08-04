Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Howard Schwimmer Sells 15,350 Shares of Stock

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 25th, Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00.

REXR stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

