Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,301 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.