Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,301 Shares

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JAZZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

