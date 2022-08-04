Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance Sells 8,471 Shares of Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Visteon Price Performance

VC stock opened at $128.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $140.44.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.