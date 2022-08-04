Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider W Patrick Ash Sells 36,701 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

