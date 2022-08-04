Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,308,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,287,304,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 983,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 796,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $124.49 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.00.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

