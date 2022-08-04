Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

