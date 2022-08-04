Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $193.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

