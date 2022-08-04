Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,471,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

SHO stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

