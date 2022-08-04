Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,084,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 944,669 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 942,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 925,687 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,904,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PTEN. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 491,666 shares of company stock worth $8,050,072 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.