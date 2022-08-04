Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,176 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

