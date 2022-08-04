Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 379,923 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,049 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $7,478,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

