Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,018 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $17,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

