Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 18,695 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $50,367,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,671.9% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.48.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

