Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 140.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $16,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,969. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on CPB. UBS Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

