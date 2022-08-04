Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $93.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.34. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.