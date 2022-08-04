Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CRUS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 18.38%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

